Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.22.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

