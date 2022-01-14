Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $1,667,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $421.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.61. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.35.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

