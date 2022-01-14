Forsta AP Fonden Sells 17,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $157.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

