Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 254.1% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Friday. 8,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,306. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

