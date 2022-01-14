Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEDU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. 45,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,831. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

