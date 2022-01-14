Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

FELE opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.