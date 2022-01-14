Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRU. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.34 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$5.41 and a 12-month high of C$13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

