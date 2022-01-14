Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 581,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,973,943 shares.The stock last traded at $45.18 and had previously closed at $42.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

