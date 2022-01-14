Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.52 ($76.73).

FME stock opened at €57.74 ($65.61) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

