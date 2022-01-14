Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $305,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.