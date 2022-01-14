Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 5,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,442,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,462,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,404,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

