Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,795 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 3.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 607.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 128,195 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 986,451 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

