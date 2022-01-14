Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 650.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 111.7% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.