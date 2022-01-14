Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday.
About Frontier Developments
