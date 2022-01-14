Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

