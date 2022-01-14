FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.84 and last traded at $31.84. Approximately 338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

