fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.11.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.