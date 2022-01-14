Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.29. 6,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,798,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $56,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

