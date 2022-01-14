FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.