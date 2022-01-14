FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.78%.

