FY2021 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Decreased by Wedbush

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for 2seventy bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($15.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($15.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.84) EPS.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $20.77 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,875 shares of company stock valued at $142,309 in the last quarter.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.