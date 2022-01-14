FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,334,164 shares in the company, valued at C$85,104,498.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,796.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

