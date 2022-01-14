FY2022 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

