FY2025 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Decreased by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.53.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

