Fyooz (FYZ) Achieves Market Cap of $267,600.39

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Fyooz has a market cap of $267,600.39 and approximately $138,558.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fyooz has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

