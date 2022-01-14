Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $3.94. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 15,438 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $90.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.