GamerCoin Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and $1.03 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.59 or 0.07692044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.95 or 0.99945913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00069109 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,307,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

