GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.17. Approximately 146,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,714,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.48.

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of -2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.29.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

