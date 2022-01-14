Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.87.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

