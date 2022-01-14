Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

GRMN opened at $131.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

