Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

