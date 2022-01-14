GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Tops $531.15 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $531.15 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00015773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00059798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,155,524 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

