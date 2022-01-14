Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

