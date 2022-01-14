Gemsstock Ltd. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 304.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.7% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

NVDA traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $268.17. 690,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $670.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

