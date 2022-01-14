Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 33,532 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 217.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 455,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 39,248 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

