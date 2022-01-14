Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.56 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

