Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 45.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

