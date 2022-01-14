Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $220.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.75.

