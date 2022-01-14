Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,656 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

PBCT stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

