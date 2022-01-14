Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $310.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

