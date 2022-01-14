German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 287,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,197,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $258.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

