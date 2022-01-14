German American Bancorp Inc. Invests $341,000 in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,077. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

