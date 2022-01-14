German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

German American Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.16. 88,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. The company has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.08.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

