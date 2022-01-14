GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

