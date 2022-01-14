GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL) shot up 17.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.45.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.