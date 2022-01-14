Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.30 million and the lowest is $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 193.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.