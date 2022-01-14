Gifford Fong Associates Sells 294,260 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gifford Fong Associates trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294,260 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 147,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,176. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of -197.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.