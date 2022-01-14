Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 376,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,775,222 shares.The stock last traded at $71.51 and had previously closed at $71.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

