Gino Dellomo Sells 128,923 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $902.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Funko by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Funko by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

