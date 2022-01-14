Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $392.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.