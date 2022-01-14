GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,710 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,650.40 ($22.40). 2,615,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,088. The company has a market cap of £83.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,650.60 ($22.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

